Justice For George Floyd: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Moving Post as a Tribute To Him (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor on Justice For George Floyd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is right now appalled at the treatment that humans are facing, that too when humanity is most needed! In shocking news, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, lost his life after being handcuffed and pinned to ground by US cop. As he gasped for breath, he was pushed down, with a force on his neck by the knee. As he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. This has irked everyone across the globe, igniting an outrage. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan too posted about it on Instagram. George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident.

In her latest post, she shared the 'TIME' poster that comments on the harsh treatment against harsh treatment on African Americans by the cops. It focuses on the incidents that were witnessed for years now from 1968 to 2020. In the caption, she just wrote, "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd." See the post below.

Kareena's Post For George Floyd

View this post on Instagram 💔 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 27, 2020 at 10:41pm PDT

The four police officers in Minneapolis who were responsible for this incident have been sacked now and are under CBI probe. Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are the names of the fired cops. The horrific incident happened on Monday and what was even more appalling that the video of it was filmed by the by-standers. This too was slammed by the netizens. Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis too has condemned the act severely and has assured justice for George.