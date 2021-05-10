Actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been permanently suspended, said on Monday that she is waiting to be banned from Instagram, claiming it would be a badge of honour for her. She wrote: "On Instagram everybody is a victim of capitalism, an entire generation of youth eaten up by the termite of capitalism and consumerism their indifference and disdain for the nation and its crisis is appalling, lack of human values, empathy and nationalism makes them ugly shallow and useless" Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive for COVID-19, Actress Is Under Home Quarantine.

Kangana further claimed that the photo-sharing platform never appealed to her. "This platform never appealed to me and I am eagerly waiting to be banned here, it will be a badge of honour. .. When I look back I will remember I did not fit in I made them uncomfortable" she said. The actress added: "I asked questions and pushed them to go beyond buying and selling When you look back what will you see yourself as? Meek obedient sheep in a herd waiting to exploit or get exploited." Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Her Twitter Account Suspension, Says ‘I Have Many Platforms to Use’.

On Sunday, Kangana took a jibe at Instagram saying there is a Covid fan club and alleged that the platform deleted her post where she speaks about demolishing Covid. Earlier on Saturday she had shared the news that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself.

