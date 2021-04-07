Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared photographs of her parents getting their second dose of the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention in her home state Himachal Pradesh. The actress said that she is now waiting for her turn to get vaccinated. Sharing photographs of her mother and father getting the vaccine, Kangana tweeted: "My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh, no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy... Waiting for my turn now." Anek Director Anubhav Sinha Gets His First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine (View Post).

Kangana will next be seen in her upcoming film "Thalaivi" where she plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23. Sonu Sood Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Amritsar, Says ‘Now It’s Time to Get Whole of My Country Vaccinated’

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy.... Waiting for my turn now 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/iVAsSydKdL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 7, 2021

The actress has been shooting for her another upcoming film "Tejas", which is being directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of "Tejas". Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.

