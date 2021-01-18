Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift. "Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts," Kangana tweeted late on Sunday. Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Turns Desi Lara Croft in the New Poster but It’s the Gandhi Jayanti Release Date That’s More Intriguing (View Pic)

"When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt," she added. Meanwhile, the actress has announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Remembering MGR: Makers Of Kangana Ranaut And Arvind Swami Starrer Thalaivi Share A Special Video On The Icon’s Birth Anniversary

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts.When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what’s the news on twitter? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2021

She has also started preparing for her next film, "Dhaakad", and will be seen in the films "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).