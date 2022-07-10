Koffee With Karan lovers, here's a good as well as bad news for you all. As Karan Johar, while interacting with Bollywood Hungama have confirmed that Aamir Khan will be gracing the couch this season. However, he also spilled beans on how Shah Rukh Khan giving a miss to KWK S7. "Shah Rukh, I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan," KJo said to the portal. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)