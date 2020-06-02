Karan Johar Supports #BlackOutTuesday Movement in His Latest Tweet; Twitterati Questions His Silence Over Minority Mistreatment in India

Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversy around George Floyd's death continues to gain momentum in the US with protestors taking over streets in New Zealand and London as well. Hollywood celebs have already voiced their anger over the unfortunate demise of Floyd, a black man while he was in police custody and social media is currently buzzing with different trends like #BlackLivesMatter and #BlackOut Tuesday. To show their support and be a part of this active conversation, Bollywood celebs too have reacted furiously to this incident but netizens are in no mood to deal with their hypocrisy. #BlackOutTuesday: Emilia Clarke, Chris Hemsworth and Other Celebs Share Black Background Photos in Support Of the Black Lives Matter Movement (View Pics).

After Karan Johar shared a black background photo to stand in solidarity with #BlackOutTuesday movement, netizens questioned his silence over minority mistreatment in India. Twitterati reminded him of all the times when he chose to remain silent when Muslims were mistreated and lynched in our country. But in his defence, speaking one's mind is seldom appreciated in our nation and the tag of being an anti-national is easily handed over. Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Michael B Jordan and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

Anyway, leaving that aside, check out how netizens trolled the filmmaker for his hypocrite behaviour.

Check Out Karan Johar's Tweet and The Reactions to It

Twitterati Were Quick in Shooting Him Some Reminders

Speak for muslims of India too. No hypocrisy bro — 𝓝𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓮𝓭 𝓚𝓱𝓪𝓷 (@naveedkhan2272) June 2, 2020

A Gentle Reminder

And what about our issues mate? — Deepak (@ndeepakrao) June 2, 2020

A Daunting Question

Irony at its Best

How ironic Karan! — Ayesh Biswal (@heyyayesh) June 2, 2020

Who Will Answer?

Selective Being the Key Word Here

Selective “wokeness” of these people is bloody shameful — Naazish Ahmed (@naazishahmed) June 2, 2020

The 'S' Word Strikes Again

karan your selective activism is showing, at least try to hide it — karenoia (@chuckleslovakya) June 2, 2020

Previously actresses like Disha Patani and Sonak Kapoor were trolled for showing their support for #BlackLivesMatter moment. The debate here was the fact that these popular faces had earlier endorsed fairness and beauty cremes in the past and that didn't really sync in with their beliefs that 'black' lives matter.