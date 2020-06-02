Emilia Clarke, Chris Hemsworth, Jake Gyllenhaal and Other Celebs Share Black Background Photos in Support Of the Black Lives Matter Movement (View Pics)

Emilia Clarke, Chris Hemsworth, Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On May 30-31 weekend, protestors across every major city in US took to the streets to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Not just citizens but Hollywood celebrities too took to the streets to protest against racism and to call for justice for George Floyd. The Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum after the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. We also saw artists such as Ariana Grande, Halsey, Jamie Foxx, John Cusack attending the protests that were held in states across the US. Now, several Hollywood celebs are taking part in the #BlackoutTuesday movement and are posting black backdrop image on their feed. Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Michael B Jordan and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

Actors such as Emilia Clarke, Chris Hemsworth, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Timothee Chalamet among others took to Instagram to share a post sharing a plain black background post and captioned it with the hashtag, "Black Lives Matter". Hollywood celebs are doing their bit in different capacities to help this movement and celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Colin Kaepernick, Janelle Monae have donated huge sums of money to help with the arrested protesters' legal expenses and their release. Check out celeb posts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The Academy, Marvel, Disney, Paramount and Other Major Hollywood Studios Take Stand Against Racism and Voice Support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

As for the Black Lives Matter movement, it started off with the motive of seeking justice for the unfair treatment of Floyd in the hands of a white police officer and has now become a movement also highlighting the many atrocities experienced by African Americans.