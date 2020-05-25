Karan Johar's Birthday Becomes More Special as Bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts a Fun Throwback Pic to Wish Him!

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood is well-known with some friendships that are here to thrive for years together. One of them is of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar. The duo has always flaunted their friendship off-screen and on-screen through collaboration. On Karan's birthday today, the actress took to Instagram to wish him with a rather a fun throwback photo! Are you even a friend if you don't post odd pics on their birthday? Eid al-Fitr 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Cannot Get Enough of Chef Saif Ali Khan’s Lip-Smacking Mutton Biryani (View Post).

We can see Bebo in from her early days in Bollywood. With her blonde hair and wide grin, she posed with the filmmaker-friend. On the other hand, KJo was laughing from his gut and we seriously wonder what was even the joke! Karan Johar Birthday Special: 9 Facts About The Director Which We Bet You Had No Clue About.

The B-town stunner wrote in the caption, "Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday." Check out the post below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar

Its not just Kareena but his other industry friends too are making his day special virtually. Speaking of work, he will be seen helming his first ever period drama as a director with Takht. The historic drama stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan in it! We cannot wait for this humongous project to hit the floor that has his dream cast. We wish KJo, a happy birthday!