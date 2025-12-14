The India U19 cricket team will lock horns against arch-rivals the Pakistan U19 cricket team in the fifth match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. The IND U19 vs PAK U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be played at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai and start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India and will provide telecast of IND U19 vs PAK U19 viewing options on Sony Ten 1, 2, and 4 TV channels. Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 match. India U19 Beat United Arab Emirates U19 By 234 Runs in IND U19 vs UAE U19 Under-19 Asia Cup 2025; Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Deepesh Devandran, and Bowlers Shine As Boys in Blue Win Competition Opener.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

Big stage. Rising force. Boss Baby takes charge. 👊 Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Pakistan tomorrow from 10:30 AM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025 #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/zs0unFBEgw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)