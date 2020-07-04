Kareena Kapoor's friends namely Karan Johar and others had disclosed that the actress stalks people on social media even when she didn't have an account on any of them. Later she joined and we realised how active she could be on the photo-sharing app Instagram. We are glad she finally paid heed to her friends' request and joined it. Nowadays, she is quite popular in it. Yesterday she shared a picture of the Kapoor family wearing masks and wished everyone Happy Weekend. Kareena Kapoor Completes 20 Years: Here’s The Ultimate Bebo Playlist of 20 Awesome Songs

When Mumbai first eased its lockdown rules, Saif along with Kareena and Taimur made it to Marine Drive for some breather. It's no point coming down harsh on them for this because many Mumbaikars did the same.

Kareena Kapoor Insta story

Kareena's Instagram account is quite a treat. She keeps her posts short and sweet. It's often about how she is a pro at posing in a kaftan or about Taimur having a ball drawing on the wall or just them doing crazy stuff. She has started working out at home and her pictures are inspiring us to do some crunches too. One day we will certainly be able to do that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).