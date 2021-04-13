Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a funny post wondering if Maharashtra is currently going through a lockdown or not. "Uth jaoon ya ho raha hai Lockdown (should I wake up or is the lockdown on)?" Kartik wrote along with a photograph that shows him waking up from sleep. Kartik Aaryan To Romance Tripti Dimri in Filmmaker Sharan Sharma’s Sports Drama – Reports.

While Mumbai is currently witnessing lockdown on weekends along with night curfew on weekdays, there are speculations that a complete lockdown might be announced soon. Karan Johar Refutes Rumours Of Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan Being Cast In Sharan Sharma’s Film, Says ‘Please Wait For An Official Announcement’.

Check Out Kartik Aryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The official figures show Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of Covid.

