Kartik Aaryan Deletes His 'Roti' Video With Sister Kritika After Sona Mohapatra, Onir and Others Call It 'Misogynistic' 

Kartik Aaryan, Onir, Sona Mohapatra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus quarantine is forcing celebrities to become more active on social media than ever. While some are busy posting about their newfound hobbies like cooking and painting, we have been watching Kartik Aaryan post some videos with his sister Kritika. What started off as harmless brother-sister banter and fun videos, seem to have now landed the duo in a new controversy. Kartik had recently shared a video where his sister was seen making a roti that he doesn't approve of and is later seen punishing her for the same. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor had captioned the video as, "No compromise on quality”. While the video was taken jokingly by Aaryan's fellow industry folks such as Varun Dhawan among others, Twitterati slammed the actor calling it 'misogynistic'. Kartik Aaryan Dislikes Sister Kritika’s Home-Made Rotis, Says ‘No Compromise With Quality’ (Watch Video).

After receiving flak for the same, Kartik has now deleted the video from his account. Sona Mohapatra also took to Twitter to call out the actor on posting such content as she tweeted, "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently Glowing staring in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their http://abusers.Call this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli." Also director Onir had taken to Twitter to react to this video as he called it "Not Funny". Check out some more reactions to Kartik's post here. Kartik Aaryan Jokes About Finding Out the Coronavirus Vaccine in His Dream, Shares a Video Surrounded by Fans.

The Video That Landed Kartik in Trouble!

Sona Mohapatra:

I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too? https://t.co/jEijOwfiwB — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Onir:

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020

Supporting Domestic Violence?

#KartikAaryan i don’t even know why is he famous 🤔. Thinks making an idiotic silly video with his sister showing kind of support to domestic violence will gain thim some attention, but when get criticized..he deletes it . Now comes up with another video to cover up the mess 🤦‍♀️ — ~Ramya~ (@muskuratilife) April 22, 2020

After deleting the post quietly, Kartik posted another video on his Instagram account where he is seen chilling with kids. In the meantime, recently a one-minute video clip titled 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence' featuring prominent faces including cricketers Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj and actors Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Vidya Balan was released urging people to take a firm stand against domestic violence.