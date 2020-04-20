Kartik Aaryan Dislikes Sister Kritika’s Home-Made Rotis, Says ‘No Compromise With Quality’ (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan, Kritika Tiwari (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan seems to be enjoying his quarantine time amid the nationwide lockdown. As the lad has been sharing videos and pictures on his social media and is keeping his fans glued. Well, one of the main reasons the star is having a fun time inside his home is because of his sister, Kritika Tiwari. Why you may ask? As the two have been making one and all laugh with their goofy videos and here comes another. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a fun clip featuring him and Kritika, and well, it's hilarious and how. Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore to PM Cares Fund to Help India Fight Against Coronavirus, Says 'It's the Need of the Hour to Rise Together As A Nation'.

In the shared post, we can see Kartik tasting a roti made by his behen. On the other hand, we see Kritika standing nearby the actor along with a rolling pin in her hand for some word of appreciation. But as Aaryan grabs a bite of the food, he dislikes it and in a fit of anger goes towards her geeky sis and fling's her. This particular video has garnered many comments and has surely tickled everyone's funny bone. Kartik Aaryan Jokes About Finding Out the Coronavirus Vaccine in His Dream, Shares a Video Surrounded by Fans.

Check Out The Video Shared By Kartik Below:

View this post on Instagram No Compromise on Quality😇 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Apr 19, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

Well, the video echoes that no matter what Kartik is very strict when it comes to food quality. Meanwhile, apart from sharing LOL videos, the actor recently introduced his YouTube series where he talks with coronavirus survivors and spreads awareness. Till now, he has released three episodes as part of the series titled 'Koki Poochega'. Stay tuned!