Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts for Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Easter Bunnies for Life’ (View Pic)

Taimur, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Katrina Kaif took out time from doing her household chores during the nationwide lockdown, to show some love to actress Kareena Kapoor's 'Easter bunnies'. Kareena on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her "Easter bunnies" -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. In the image, Taimur is seen wearing a Kurta pyjama with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son, lovingly looking at Taimur. Amy Jackson Shares An Adorable Pic Of Her ‘Easter Bunny,’ Andreas.

"My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe," she captioned the image. Soon, Katrina left three heart-shaped emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, Katrina recently took to Instagram to share a video of her preparing a dish along with her sister Isabelle. Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter with her Forever Bunnies Taimur and Saif Ali Khan (View Pic)

Here Is Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Easter Bunnies for Life’

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT

Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts for Taimur

Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts for Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The item on the frying pan looked like a pancake, but the actress admitted with self-deprecating with that she is not quite sure. She wrote: "We're not sure what it is either.... we ll let u know when we do..."