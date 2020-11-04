Actress Katrina Kaif is elated to resume her work amid the Covid pandemic. In her new Instagram picture, Katrina flashes her big smile in a bright yellow dress. She is happy to be back on the set, going by her latest post. Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer To Roll By November End In Goa

"Mood.. sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday ....( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)," she wrote. A few days ago, she even posted a picture in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. "Safety first...outfits not bad either," she had written. Katrina Kaif’s Airport Look in the Time of COVID-19 Is All About Safety (See Pic)

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below:

On the film front, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot", co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

