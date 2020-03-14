Katrina Kaif Shares A Warm Birthday Wish For Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty! (View Pic)

Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is the leading lady in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming flick, Sooryavanshi. It was just a few days ago when rumours of rift between the actor – director duo started doing rounds. It started after Shetty reportedly said in an interview to Kat that no one would notice her in the action scene in which she’s seen along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. This did not go down well with the actress’ fans and they started trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty. Rohit Shetty Birthday: 5 Movies By The Director That Will Always Have Our Hearts.

Katrina Kaif later clarified saying that Rohit Shetty was misunderstood. But looks like till then things turned little sour between Katrina and Rohit, and fans even noticed that the latter even unfollowed her on Instagram. But leaving all the rumours of rift behind, Katrina has shared a birthday warm post for the Sooryavanshi director on her Insta story. She wrote, “@itsrohitshetty happiest birthday ever. Wishing you the best year and reaching even greater heights...all the love to you.” Aww..! That’s really sweet of her! Did Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Unfollow Katrina Kaif on Instagram After Fans of the Actress Called Him Out?

Besides Katrina Kaif, even Karan Johar has shared a lovely post for the director. He wrote, “To opening many doors of cinematic opportunities together! Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty ! Massive love to you!!! Hugest hug!”

Regarding Sooryavanshi, the film was all set to be released on March 24. However, due to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India, the makers of Sooryavanshi decided to postpone the release date in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new release date is expected to be announced soon!