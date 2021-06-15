Actress Kiara Advani flaunts an action-packed avatar in her Tuesday Instagram post. In the video, Kiara performs a stunt under the guidance of her trainer. She twists and kicks the cap off the trainer's head. "Hats off to him for trusting my kicks back with @mma.lalit after a year and a half," Kiara captioned her video. Kiara Advani Shares an Underwater Picture in a Neon Green Bikini But It’s Her Inspiring Caption That’ll Win You Over!

Commenting on her post, fans called the actress a "fitness freak" and "inspiration". Kiara was last seen in the comedy film "Indoo Ki Jawaani" where she features alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Second Schedule of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani Starrer Film Called Off.

Kiara Advani Performs Stunt in IG Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actress has her kitty full with upcoming films like "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).