Actress Kiara Advani flaunts an action-packed avatar in her Tuesday Instagram post. In the video, Kiara performs a stunt under the guidance of her trainer. She twists and kicks the cap off the trainer's head. "Hats off to him for trusting my kicks back with @mma.lalit after a year and a half," Kiara captioned her video. Kiara Advani Shares an Underwater Picture in a Neon Green Bikini But It’s Her Inspiring Caption That’ll Win You Over!
Commenting on her post, fans called the actress a "fitness freak" and "inspiration". Kiara was last seen in the comedy film "Indoo Ki Jawaani" where she features alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Second Schedule of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani Starrer Film Called Off.
Kiara Advani Performs Stunt in IG Video
The actress has her kitty full with upcoming films like "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan
