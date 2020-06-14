Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kiara Advani Wants To Work In A Comedy Film Directed By Karan Johar?

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:26 AM IST
Kiara Advani Wants To Work In A Comedy Film Directed By Karan Johar?
Kiara Advani, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani is indeed one of the most amazing actresses of Bollywood who has mesmerised the movie buffs with her performances. Be it an intense role or a comedy, she has won hearts with her mind-blowing act. Regarding Kiara and Karan Johar’s collaboration, the former has earlier teamed up with the ace filmmaker-producer for the Netflix film Lust Stories. Yes, she had featured in KJo’s segment in which she played the role of young school teacher named Megha. Now in an interview to a leading tabloid, the actress has expressed her desire to collaborate with Karan Johar, a comedy film that would be helmed by him. Kiara Advani Is Grateful for ‘Fugly’, Says ‘My Very First Film Will Always Be So So Special’.

There are several actors and actresses who look forward to work with Karan Johar. The Kabir Singh fame on working with KJo was quoted as saying, “I keep telling Karan that I want him to direct a comedy. He will be really good because even his love stories are funny and his timing is so perfect. I want to do a comedy with him,” reports Mirror. Now we’ll have to wait and watch if KJo has anything in store for this versatile actress of B-town. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu to Romance Kiara Advani in Parasuram's Film?

On the work front, Kiara Advani has some intriguing projects lined-up. Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are the upcoming films in which Kiara would be seen in the lead. So do you think Kiara and KJo should team up for a comedy drama? Share your views with us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

