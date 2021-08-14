Actress Kiara Advani is known for her roles in Kabir Singh and 'Good Newz'. Her latest film Shershaah is also receiving rave reviews from the audience. Sharing her experience of working on the patriotic film, Kiara said: "What I learned while shooting for 'Shershaah', one of my experiences was the sacrifices made by the loved ones of the army officers and their families, who I would want to salute because they are the unsung heroes, and they form the backbone and are a pillar of strength for an army officer. Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani’s White Pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal for Shershaah Promotions.

Kiara, 29, made her debut with 'Fugly', but her role of the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, a hotel manager, and cricketer M.S. Dhoni's wife, in sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was the turning point of her career.

Interestingly, Kiara had an interest in psychiatry besides acting. She said, "If not an actor, I would have been a child psychiatrist."

