Kirti Kulhari says a big reason she loved playing the lead vocalist of a band in her new film Shaadisthan is because she is a musician at heart. Kirti portrays Sasha, who is free-willed and who lives life on her own terms, and who performs in a band with three guys. "I am a musician at heart and also fascinated by the world of music. Kirti Kulhari Who Recently Went on a Solo Uttarakhand Trip Opens Up About Her Love for Travelling.

So, I was more than thrilled when I got the opportunity to portray Sasha, the lead vocalist of a rock band. I admire a lot of qualities about her, but essaying this role allowed me to bring everything I know about music to the table," the actress says. She adds: "Also, Sasha and I both have strong classical roots. I started learning Indian classical vocals during my childhood and still take singing lessons whenever I get a chance. Shaadisthan Star Kirti Kulhari Gets the First Jab of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Stepping into the shoes of a musician was an extremely enjoyable experience for me, and I also got to act with three real-life musicians, which was very exciting. Once the shooting started, I got to spend time with Shenpenn (Khymsar), Apurv (Dogra) and Ajay (Jayanthi), as well as the movie's music composers Sahil Bhatia and Nakul Sharma -- an electronic-music duo. They all taught me a lot about various songs, genres, and bands, and we would often have jam sessions between scenes, which were a lot of fun."

"Shaadisthan has also motivated me to learn more about music," Kirti concludes, about her experience of working in the film that also features Medha Shankar, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Kay Kay Menon. The Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).