Koffee with Karan season 8 has started with a bang and the first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has become a huge topic of discussion on social media. Now, host Karan Johar revealed that the second episode of the show will feature a famous 'sibling pair' to grace the KWK couch. One Instagram user asked if it’s Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, to which KJo replied it’s not them. “It’s a different pairing." KJo also denied that Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan will not grace the show in the next episode, he said “No, but Varun is coming with a combination that I think you guys will really love.” Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh's Pissed Reaction to Deepika Padukone's Statement of 'Seeing Other Guys' While 'Committed to Him in Mind' Goes Viral Online – WATCH.

