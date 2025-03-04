Kartik Aaryan and "Kissik" girl Sreeleela are all set to join hands for a new film. The upcoming untitled romantic film is set for a Diwali 2025 release. Initially, the movie was speculated to be the third instalment of the popular Aashiqui franchise. However, it was recently announced that the film is a standalone project with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar as the sole producer. A gripping teaser for the musical was dropped in February, leaving fans super excited for the film. Amid this, a video has gone viral across social media platforms where Sreeleela is having a fun time at her co-star Kartik Aaryan's family celebration. The video has led to fans speculating that the actors are dating. ‘Aashiqui 3’ Title Controversy: Here’s Why Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Upcoming Film Can’t Use the Name, T-Series Issues Clarification.

Sreeleela Joins Kartik Aaryan’s Family Celebration

As per reports on the internet, Kartik Aayan and his family hosted a celebration for his sister Kritika Tiwari who recently completed her medical degree and is now a certified doctor. In the viral video on the internet, Sreeleela, often referred to as the Dancing Queen, can be seen grooving to the song "Mast Qalandar," while her co-star Kartik Aaryan is seen reacting with a heartwarming smile as he records the moment on his phone.

Sreeleela Dances to ‘Mast Qalandar’ at Kartik Kartik Aaryan’s Family Celebration

A video capturing the moment was shared on Reddit and netizens quickly reacted to it highlighting the duo's bond and camaraderie. One user wrote, "Dating rumours again bro. His sister also follows her on insta and she doesn't follow every actress, not even Kriti." Another one commented, "Whats even more interesting is the fact that Sreeleela herself is a Doctor...sort of and if I am not wrong, she also belongs to a family of doctors lol." Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Untitled Musical First Look Evokes ‘Aashiqui’ Vibes, Set for Diwali 2025 Release (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Untitled Film

Earlier, Animal actress Triptii Dimri was in talks to play the female lead in the film. Helmed by Anurag Basu, music for the Kartik Aaryan-starrer will be composed by Pritam, and one of the tracks featured in the teaser was sung by Vishal Mishra. The highly anticipated film is set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2025

