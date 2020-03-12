Kriti Sanon on Essaying a Surrogate Mother in Mimi: 'It Was Process of Self-Discovery'

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For actor Kriti Sanon, shooting for her upcoming film Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother, was a process of self-discovery."The experience of shooting for Mimi was amazing. This is one of the most beautiful scripts that I have read. Scenes have turned out to be way more beautiful than scripts. The topic of surrogacy hasn't been explored much," Sanon said at the event here. The 29-year-old actor attended 'Women We Love' in Mumbai arrived for the event clad in a printed maxi dress. The event was organised in association with the luxury bag brand 'Coach'. Kriti Sanon Dressed From Top to Toe in Coach Spells Luxury in Every Detail!

The Panipat actor said: "The experience of shooting for Mimi was amazing. This is one of the most beautiful scripts that I have read. Scenes have turned out to be way more beautiful than scripts. The topic of surrogacy hasn't been explored much."Kriti further shared that the last schedule of Mimi shoot was self-satisfying, it was self-discovering for me and I can't wait for the audience to watch this film because the movie is very close to my heart. No matter what the result is. Kriti Sanon’s Heavily Pregnant Look From Mimi Leaked! (View Pic)

"Helmed by Laxman Utekar, and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan the movie features Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. Meanwhile, Kriti who was last seen in historical-drama Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor, has also been roped in for Heropanti 2, Housefull 5, and Bachchan Pandey.