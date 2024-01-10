Actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born, completed a decade in the South Indian film industry as her film 1: Nenokkadine clocked 10 years of its release on Wednesday. 1: Nenokkadine starred Kriti opposite Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Film Title Revealed With Romantic Poster, Set To Release on February 9!

Adding a touch of nostalgia to her journey, the actress recently reunited with Mahesh Babu, evoking memories from their past collaborations. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie have left a lasting impression on fans, and the reunion stirred emotions among both the actors and their admirers. The meeting celebrated Kriti's 10-year milestone.

See Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story Here:

Kriti Sanon and Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The actress shared the picture from her meeting on the Stories section of her Instagram. She wrote on the picture: “Its been 10 years since my first ever film. My first telugu film with my first ever co-star @urstrulymahesh sir!! So many memories and so much #Gratitude in my heart! How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages! so much has changed but its still the same (sic).”

She uploaded another picture with Mahesh and his wife, and wrote: “Happy 10 years! #1Nenokkadine. Can't believe its been a decade!! @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar. Miss you @aryasukku sir! Thank you for the best debut and the best memories ever. Aww Tuzo Mogh Korta.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).