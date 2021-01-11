Actor Kunal Kemmu seems to be making most of his time with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu lately. In an adorable Instagram video his wife, the actress Soha Ali Khan, posted on Monday, Kunal is busy braiding a toy pony's hair. Supervising Kunal's work, is his three-year-old daughter Inaaya, who also complains of getting tired of holding the legs of the pony while Kunal diligently gets on with his hairstyling job. Kunal Kemmu: I Really Enjoy Doing Comedy and It’s Always Nice to Make People Laugh

Soha uploaded the video on her Instagram page and captioned it saying: "Daddy duties seem to be going well today! #yousaiduna." Kunal Kemmu’s Stylish Tiger Tattoo Took 4 Years to Complete and It Looks Awesome

Kunal Kemmu Busy braiding pony hair of daughter Inaaya's toy:

Kunal Kemmu With daughter Inaaya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in their lives on September 27, 2017. The two often share pictures of Inaaya on their social media pages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).