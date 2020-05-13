Soha Ali Khan Turns Into a Stunning Muse for Hubby Kunal Kemmu’s Quarantine Photoshoot (View Pic)

Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

The current lockdown scenes in the entire nation which is supposed to get extended post May 17 is surely bringing the best out of celebrities. At their respective homes quarantining, many Bollywood stars are cooking, cleaning, helping stray animals and doing whatnot. And then there are a few who are sharping or learning some new skills. And among them is Kunal Kemmu who kinda is experimenting with something and has this time turned photographer for his wife, Soha Ali Khan. Kemmu took to his Insta and shared a candid photo of Soha from the house arrest and it's not at all a bad click. Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Kemmu Wedding Anniversary: Couple Shares a Throwback Video from their Special Day and it is Super Adorable.

In the photo, we can see Soha Ali Khan in the middle of doing something, mostly adjusting her hairdo. Donning a white tank top, the pic is really cool as it gives quite a dark vibes. We love the background and well done on the editing part. The photo might be a bit unconventional and not a glam one, but it surely makes you go 'good work'. Sharing the same, Kunal wrote, "Another one from the lockdown home photo shoots with @sakpataudi #khemsterclick #homephotography." Soha Ali Khan’s Little Daughter Inaaya Is a Junior Masterchef in the Making and Here’s Proof (View Pic).

Check Out The Picture Below:

Well, looks like by the time the lockdown ends, Kunal is sure gonna become a photographer. Earlier also Kunal had made Soha his muse and the end result was fabulous. The man had tagged Soha as his favourite subject in one of his home photography posts. Now, we wait for a new pic by Kunal featuring Soha. What say? Stay tuned!