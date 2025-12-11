Actress-cum-politician Smriti Irani recently took to her social media to laud the movie Dhurandhar and its entire team. ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar? Here’s What We Know.

Sharing a collage of the lead star cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Ashaye Khanna, director Aditya Dhar and actor Arjun Rampal, Irani penned an extremely powerful yet heartwarming note, highlighting the essence of the movie.

Smriti Irani Praises 'Dhurandhar' Team

She wrote, “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage—after all, it’s just a film. (sic)”

Lauding Aditya for his direction, she wrote, “As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a research fiend, even more so. It’s the quiver in the face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes Akshaye Khanna’s performance a lesson in craft, and @ranveersingh’s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t are a must-watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, and that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation.”

She also commended the music and wrote, “And the music OMG. When a director’s passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra, you can rest assured the screen will explode.”

Smriti mentioned further, “Dhurandhar isn’t just a film—it’s the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage. Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy play a cinematic version of him, but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within.”

The politician further wrote, “To the men and women known and unknown who have died defending us and are still in pursuit of justice for the everyday Indian— Dhanyawad; our nation holds you in high esteem and is forever in your debt #dhurandhar.”

Dhurandhar was released on the 5th of December and ever since then has been receiving a great response from both audiences and critics alike.

Recently, actress Deepika Padukone, who also took out time from her hectic schedule to watch her husband Ranveer Singh’s movie Dhurandhar, took to her social media and wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios (sic)".

