The highly anticipated Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump from Aamir Khan is finally out. Laal Singh Chaddha raced into theatres as this classic story is given an Indian spin. Featuring Laal Singh Chaddha (Aamir Khan), a slow- and dim-witted boy, we see his extraordinary story as some major and historic Indian events of the last few decades is seen through the eyes of this man. Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Miscast Aamir Khan Aside, This Forrest Gump Remake is a Likeable Adaptation (LatestLY Exclusive).

Opening to mostly positive reviews, Laal Singh Chaddha is pretty much a proper recreation of Forrest Gump aside from a few instances. Contextually, the ideas are pretty much the same, and the story focuses on Laal coming into his own and going wherever life takes him, while his love Rupa (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is trying to write her own destiny and failing at it.

Watch The Trailer:

The ending of the film is very much similar to that of Forrest Gump. If you have seen the Tom Hanks film, then perhaps you probably have an idea of what happens here. But if you haven’t, or have already seen Laal Singh Chaddha and want to see what the differences between the two endings are, here is a proper breakdown of the climax and what takes place here.

How Does Laal Singh Chadda’s Ending Differ From Forrest Gump’s?

A Still From Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo Credit: Viacom 18 Studios)

After running across India for a couple of years, Laal finally stops and speaks his first few words in a long time. Becoming a national sensation, he tells a news reporter that he is pretty tired and wants to go back home. After reaching home, he reconnects with his Sikh roots and gets a mail saying that Rupa has tried contacting him. The film then does a full circle and we see Laal in the train finally concluding his story to strangers as he has reached at Rupa’s location.

Finally meeting Rupa after all these years, he sees that she has a son now. To his shock, it’s revealed that the son is his too. While watching him play, Rupa reveals to him that she has a sickness that even doctors don’t know about, and asks Laal to marry her. Both have a wedding back home and start living their perfect life. Unfortunately, Rupa’s condition worsens and she passes away. The movie ends with Laal dropping his son at his first day of school, and sitting on the same bench where his mother sat and waited for him at his first day of school.

A Still From Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo Credit: Viacom 18 Studios)

It's a very conclusive ending that closes the chapter on the story of this iconic man. It’s very much a one-to-one recreation of Forrest Gump’s ending. Over there, Jenny (Robin Wright) sends Forrest (Tom Hanks) a letter and it ends all the same. Hardly any difference within the writing of scenes rather than how the wedding and more is presented.

Of course, there are some minor differences bound to be, but other than that? Nope, it’s pretty similar in every way. So is the movie actually. Laal Singh Chaddha very closely follows the plot beats of Forrest Gump. Covering some of the most important points in Indian history, the feel of the story is very similar and of course some parts are retrofitted to service the narrative better, it never really deviates. Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan Cherishes a Memory Featuring Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan and 'Jeh' From the Film’s Set (View Pic).

You can check out Laal Singh Chaddha playing in theatres near you right now.

