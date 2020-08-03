Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan today. The sister ties a sacred thread on her brother's wrist, who promises to protect her. On the occasion veteran singer, Late Mangeshkar extended a Rakhi wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She called Modi brother in a tweet and gifted him a virtual rakhi. Remember, this festival is not just limited to people who are brothers and sisters by blood relations. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Soha Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Others Share Adorable Posts Wishing Their Beloved Brothers (View Posts).

PM was joyous with this gesture by Lata. He wrote, "Lata Didi, this emotional message of yours on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is an inspiration and energy. With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, our country will touch new heights and achieve new successes. May you be healthy and live long, this is my prayer to God,"

Check Out Lata Mangeshkar and PM Modi's Twitter Conversation Here:

लता दीदी, रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर आपका यह भावपूर्ण संदेश असीम प्रेरणा और ऊर्जा देने वाला है। करोड़ों माताओं-बहनों के आशीर्वाद से हमारा देश नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा, नई-नई सफलताएं प्राप्त करेगा। आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है। @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/pDHg0y3fDT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

On September 29, 2019, Modi had wished Lata on birthday on Mann Ki Baat. "There would hardly be anyone who does not show utmost regard for Lata Mangeshkar ji. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to different eras in the country. We address her as 'didi'. She turns 90 today," he said.

On the same episode of PM's show, Lata had appreciated him for changing India. She told PM: "Aapke aane se Bharat ka chitra badal raha hai...Mujhe bahut khushi hoti hai... (India's image is changing because of you.... This gives me immense happiness)."

