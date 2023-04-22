Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video dancing with his late best friend and actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika, who said that her "papa was a better dancer." Anupam took to Instagram, where the two were dancing to the song Hundred Miles. RIP Satish Kaushik: Old Video of the Actor-Director Delivering a Touching Shayari on The Kapil Sharma Show Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Anupam captioned: "Kal Vanshika ne mere saath yeh pehla dance video banaya. Ek do rehearsal k baad usne bohut hi masumiyat se kaha ki uske papa #SatishKaushik mujhse kahi behtar dance karte the. Jo sach hai. Par uska ek sentence kamaal ka tha. 'Thank You Anupam uncle for trying! Love you!' Love you too beta." Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Here's Why Anupam Kher Celebrated the Late Actor’s Life by Hosting a Musical Night (Watch Video).

Check The Cute Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vanshika kaushik (@vanshika_kaesthetics)

Vanshika too shared the adorable clip on Instagram and wrote: "My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle, he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying, love you." Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 this year, aged 67, following a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).