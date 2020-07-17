Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's upcoming horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb was among the many Bollywood releases who prefered ditching their theatre premieres and head to OTT instead. The movie backed by Fox Star Studio will now release on Disney's OTT platform considering the studio bought Fox in their recent merger deal. While the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens on Eid this year and clash with Salman Khan's Radhe, its direct-to-web release has certainly erased that aspect and while its new release date hasn't been announced yet, a report suggests the makers may pick September as the month. Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb To Release On Disney+ Hotstar Instead Of Theatres? Fans Are Extremely Upset About It.

As per reports in Let's OTT, the makers of Laxmmi Bomb are thinking about locking in a date in the second week of September. In fact, they have already discussed September 9 and 11 as the desired choices and the final call will be taken in the next few days. Considering the actor has still few scenes left to shoot, the makers are currently contemplating on their schedules, post which they will finish with their pending post-production. Laxmmi Bomb Sold Digitally For Rs 125 Crore?

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil movie Kanchana that was directed by Raghava Lawrence and he will also direct its Hindi remake. Besides Laxmmi Bomb, Disney+ had also announced Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Lootcase, Khuda Haafiz and Dil Bechara in its list of upcoming releases and these are certainly more promising names than what any of its OTT counterparts have.

