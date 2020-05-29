Laxmmi Bomb Sold Digitally For Rs 125 Crore? Akshay Kumar Fans Demand Film's Theatrical Release (Read Tweets)

Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb's OTT release has become the talking point of Twitterati. It was already reported that the film will ditch the theatrical release and release on the digital platform due to the lockdown. While some fans rooted for it, others thought that a massy film with massy hero should be only released on big screen. Now, amid all this, reports surface that this Raghava Lawrence directed film has been sold digitally for Rs 125 crore and to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Joins The List Of Bollywood OTT Releases Due To Lockdown?.

A source close to the development told pinkvilla.com, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online." The source further added that it will take a month's time to finish off the post production work and to finalize the release date. However, fans were not exactly ecstatic about the same! Here are some tweets.

120 crores?If it gets a theatrical release I think that’s the opening week figures we are talking about..Don’t think #LaxmmiBomb is going to have a direct OTT release.. https://t.co/r0qlMu7aE5 — HaRíiî (@prasanthari123) May 28, 2020

No sir please 🙏 #LaxmmiBomb Ka Asli Mazaa Theatres Me Hai #Sooryavanshi kar do online 🙄@akshaykumar https://t.co/BMnSKF8L3O — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotrareal) May 28, 2020

#LaxmmiBomb in talks to be released directly on OTT Akshay fans: pic.twitter.com/RlYa9KIoXG — Neeshantt (@thenishantrana) May 28, 2020

This bomb can explode box-office. It deserves to be a theatre release. Please @akshaykumar sir, we want to see it on theaters. #LaxmmiBomb — Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia) May 28, 2020

#LaxmmiBomb most probably to get an ott release Fans : pic.twitter.com/pKZqMeApbc — Anirudh Tiwari (@Weird_Sperms) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, there are other films who are also going the digital way due to the pandemic problem. Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo is the quickest one to release their film on OTT (June 12 on Amazon Prime) after giving up on the theatrical release.

Some of the other films likely to go the OTT way are Konkona Sen and Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer.