Laxmmi Bomb Sold Digitally For Rs 125 Crore? Akshay Kumar Fans Demand Film's Theatrical Release (Read Tweets)
Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb's OTT release has become the talking point of Twitterati. It was already reported that the film will ditch the theatrical release and release on the digital platform due to the lockdown. While some fans rooted for it, others thought that a massy film with massy hero should be only released on big screen. Now, amid all this, reports surface that this Raghava Lawrence directed film has been sold digitally for Rs 125 crore and to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Joins The List Of Bollywood OTT Releases Due To Lockdown?.

A source close to the development told pinkvilla.com, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online." The source further added that it will take a month's time to finish off the post production work and to finalize the release date. However, fans were not exactly ecstatic about the same! Here are some tweets.

BO Analysis

Laxmmi Bomb Or Sooryavanshi?

Memes Flow In

Demand For Theatrical Release

You Can Hear The Meme

Permission From Fans?

Meanwhile, there are other films who are also going the digital way due to the pandemic problem. Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo is the quickest one to release their film on OTT (June 12 on Amazon Prime) after giving up on the theatrical release.

Some of the other films likely to go the OTT way are Konkona Sen and Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer.