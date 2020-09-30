Laxmmi Bomb, the horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Written and helmed by Raghava Lawrence, marking his directorial debut in Hindi Cinema, this movie is the remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers had announced that Laxmmi Bomb will skip theatrical release and would instead be releasing on the OTT platform. In India, Laxmmi Bomb is premiering on Disney+ HotstarVIP on November 9, 2020. And here’s a major surprise for all Akkians in abroad. The makers of this film have confirmed that Laxmmi Bomb will have a theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9, 2020! Laxmmi Bomb on Diwali! Akshay Kumar Confirms His Horror Comedy will Release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

This is indeed one of the most brilliant update for Akshay Kumar fans in abroad. Fox Star Hindi shared a tweet that read, “This Diwali, #LaxmmiBomb to release on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali Collision symbol #LaxmmiBomb #FoxStarStudios”. It shared another tweet that mentioned, “#LaxmmiBomb is premiering in India on @DisneyplusHSVIP and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada on 9th November.”

Laxmmi Bomb On This Diwali!

Laxmmi Bomb was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020. However, owing to the ongoing crisis, theatres around the world had to be shut down in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Laxmmi Bomb that is all set to be released during the time of Diwali is produced under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House.

