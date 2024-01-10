Hollywood star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have resolved their divorce. The court documents filed in the Superior Court of California confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage. This comes after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce on Monday. The Aquaman star, 44, and The Cosby Show alum seemed to have worked out the terms of their divorce prior to the filing, according to People magazine. According to their Marital Settlement Agreement, or MSA, “they are each fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided” and “they are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them, and the incomes of each of them.” Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa File for Divorce Two Years After Their Separation.

As per People, the pair, who tied the knot on October 7, 2017, share two kids: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet is also the mother of actress Zoe Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. As per Momoa and Bonet’s MSA, each parent has been “awarded joint legal custody” of Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, who are minors. They will both be equally responsible for their children’s health, education, and welfare. At this time, no child support agreement has been put in place.

The Game of Thrones alum and the A Different World actress “shall share the living expenses” of their two children. If one parent decides to travel with the kids, “that party shall be responsible for the children’s expenses for such trips.” Momoa and Bonet have also waived the right to seek spousal support from one another. “Such waiver of support is permanent and final, and no court anywhere shall ever have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favour of either party,” their MSA states. Although their marriage has officially ended, they will not be legally declared single until July 9.

