11 Years of Love Aaj Kal! Yes, that right. It has been over a decade since Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film released. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is still one of his most loved ones that actually has a separate fan base! Deepika was seen in the role of 'Meera' and was liked by the cine goers. The actress took to the Instagram to share memory about this character. Deepika Padukone to Mark her Telugu Debut with Prabhas 21: Here's Looking at her Previous Attempts in Regional Cimema with Rajinikanth and Upendra Rao.

DP posted a BTS still from the movie. She is seen in a Delhi metro along with the director. The scene is probably the one after the song "Chor Bazaari," where she is travelling with Saif. The actress is seen in the iconic blue kurta that became popular in no time. She wrote in the caption, "The eyes say it all..." Check out the post below.

Deepika's Post

Meanwhile, the fans could not resist but compare the new version of Love Aaj Kal by the same filmmaker with the old one. The Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer received mixed reviews even though both the movies have nothing in common except the title and the director. However, it is also true to that one cannot simply get over the amazing music album and the story of the first Love Aaj Kal and that will always stay special for every fan!

