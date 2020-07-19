Deepika Padukone was quick in joining the bandwagon of Bollywood stars marching down south. The actress was announced as Prabhas' leading lady in his next with Mahanati director, Nag Ashwin and their collaboration is being as the biggest casting coup ever. But hey, this isn't Padukone's first attempt with a regional release. Yes, she's definitely marking her Telugu debut with her new announcement, but she has previously worked in a couple of regional movies including a release with none other than Rajinikanth. From Prabhas 21 to Mahabharat - Here's Looking at Deepika Padukone's All Upcoming Releases.

The excitement for DP venturing into Telugu cinema is certainly high among her fans. But for the ones who don't know, we'd like to inform that Deepika marked her big debut with a Kannada release. Even before she rubbed her shoulders with Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut, Om Shanti Om, DP had already forayed into the entertainment world with Aishwarya, a 2006 Kannada movie. The film that starred Upendra was a remake of Tamil movie Manmadhudu. Prabhas 21: Fans Say Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ Chemistry in Nag Ashwin’s Next Will Set the Screen on Fire (View Tweets).

Next huge regional release for the Cocktail actress was with Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth. The actress was a part of Kochadaiiyaan, an animated action film. Earlier there were reports of Deepika collaborating with the superstar once again for the 2018 release, Kaala. However, those were mere rumours and Huma Qureshi was eventually announced as the leading lady.

With Kannada, Tamil and now Telugu already ticked from her bucket list, we now wait to see if Deepika signs any Malayalam release in the future. Fingers crossed. Coming to her next with Prabhas, the movie will reportedly go on floors in October 2020 and release in April 2022.

