Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey-starrer Love Hostel released on ZEE5 on February 25. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the movie revolves around the journey of a young spirited couple and their chasing game with a ruthless mercenary. Having said that, as per the reviews, the romantic crime-thriller flick has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Love Hostel got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Love Hostel Movie Review: Bobby Deol's Terrifying Performance Stands Out in This Nihilistic Thriller Co-Starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Love Hostel movie download, Love Hostel movie download in 720p HD, Love Hostel movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Love Hostel Full Movie Download, Love Hostel Tamilrockers, Love Hostel Tamilrockers HD Download, Love Hostel Movie Download Pagalworld, Love Hostel Movie Download Filmyzilla, Love Hostel Movie Download Openload, Love Hostel Movie Download Tamilrockers, Love Hostel Movie Download Movierulz, Love Hostel Movie Download 720p, Love Hostel Full Movie Download 480p, Love Hostel Full Movie Download bolly4u, Love Hostel Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Love Hostel Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch Love Hostel Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Love Hostel Trailer: Badass Bobby Deol Is on a Rampage to Catch Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Love Hostel sees Bobby Deol as Dagar, Sanya Malhotra as Jyoti Dilawar and Vikrant Massey as Ahmed Shaukeen aka Ashu. Apart from the leads, the flick also stars Raj Arjun as DCP Sushil Rathi. Love Hostel is now streaming on ZEE5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).