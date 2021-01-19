Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor will feature together in the whodunit thriller, Maarrich. In the film, Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in the avatar of a Catholic priest while Tusshar plays a police officer. Tusshar claims the film challenges him to evolve as an actor. Aparshakti Khurana to Star in R Madhavan Starrer Suspense-Thriller (View Post)

Announcing the film, Tusshar Kapoor tweeted on Tuesday: "Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long!" He shared his and Naseeruddin Shah's first look in the film. Margaon: The Closed File – Zeenat Aman to Star in a Murder Mystery Film That Tributes Agatha Christie’s Genre of Work

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

TUSSHAR KAPOOR STARTS NEW FILM... After producing #Laxmmi, #TussharKapoor starts his next film - a thriller... Titled #Maarrich... Stars #NaseeruddinShah and #TussharKapoor... Directed by debutant Dhruv Lather... GLIMPSES... pic.twitter.com/RLogJOxdPl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2021

The film's title draws from a character in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Maarrich, an aide of Raavana had assisted the ruler of Lanka to kidnap Sita, tempting her by posing as a golden deer. Apart from acting in Maarrich, Tusshar Kapoor is also producing the film.

