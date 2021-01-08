Actor Aparshakti Khurana will star in a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati. The actor posted the update with a picture on Instagram. "Super thrilled to announce my first suspense thriller with@actormaddy @khushalikumar @darshankumaar #BhushanKumar@tseriesfilms @tseries.official to be directed by @kookievgulati," Aparshakti wrote on Instagram, with a picture where he is seen posing with actors Darshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar, besides producer and music baron Bhushan Kumar. Check First Glimpse: Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh’s Upcoming Suspense Drama Looks Promising (Watch Video)

Aparshakti did not share details about the film, which also stars R. Madhavan. Ayushmann Khurrana's brother currently awaits the release of his film "Helmet", which also stars Pranutan Bahl. DIAL 100: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar to Star in Rensil D’Silva’s Suspense-Thriller (View Tweet)

Check Out Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram Post Below:

Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection for sex is awkward. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

