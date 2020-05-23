Madhuri Dixit’s Debut Single Candle Out: Actress Dedicates This Inspiring Melody to Frontline Workers Fighting COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Madhuri Dixit's Candle Song (Photo Credits: Insta)

The moment is finally here! As the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene just dropped her debut single titled as 'Candle' and it's soothing as well as inspiring. Taking to her social media accounts, the Bollywood actress wowed her fans with her charismatic voice. Her melody 'Candle' is a ray of positive hope in these grim times amid the lockdown. For the uninitiated, this musical piece is a tribute to all frontline workers who have been doing their best to save the world from the deadly bug. In the video, we can see Madhuri singing and well it'll surely make you proud of the B-town diva. Madhuri Dixit Birthday: The Dhak Dhak Girl Previews Her New Single 'Candle' As A Return Gift For All Her Fans (Watch Video).

The clip starts with a glimpse of the actress crooning and then we see snippets of the workers who are the real heroes and have been fighting against the bug. It also shows places where the lockdown is imposed. "Candle - happy, excited and a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!," Madhuri captioned the post. Lilly Singh Gives an Explosively Sexy Tribute to Madhuri Dixit on Her 53rd Birthday, Receives a 'Cute' Reply From the Dhak-Dhak Girl (View Post).

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Single 'Candle' Below:

The video concludes with a moving message which reads, "This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline. They are the real heroes. We need to burn bright like candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together." Indeed, a superb surprise by Madhuri for her fans to boost morale amid the crisis. What's your take on the song? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!