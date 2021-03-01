Mahira Khan recently posted a new commercial on her Instagram page for a soft drinks brand complete with a flowy orange gown and mangoes. The mere suggestion of this took us to many Katrina Kaif commercials for the same brand. It's quite funny how the brand didn't try to add any originality to the script, rather just pasted one concept on another. The only difference we felt is Mahira's commercial looks a lot tamer than Katrina's. Mahira Khan, Banita Sandhu Reveal How They Rejected Skin Lightening Product Endorsements After Bollywood Gets Called Out for Hypocrisy Over #BlackLivesMatter Posts

If you remember commercials of the brand with Katrina in it have often been seen as quite seductive. Romancing a mango is not a joke, you see! But Mahira keeps it simple and sweet much like the soft drink.

Here's Mahira's way of looking at a Mango! She likes to keep it a little sing-song!

And here's how Katrina Kaif looks at a Mango!

Now you need to decide which one is more tempting. Katrina's ads for this brand have often been part of major discussion and people unanimously believe no one could have made an aam (Mango or Ordinary) look so Khaas (Special). If you as us, we will definitely go with Katrina Kaif!

