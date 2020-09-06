Looks like the COVID-19 pandemic is just not going to slow down anytime soon. In a time when everyone around has resumed work after sitting home for 3-4 months, the pandemic continues to strike. Only a few hours back, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. And soon, reports of girlfriend Malaika Arora having tested positive followed. Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, To Be Under Home Quarantine (View Post).

Well, the India's Best Dancer judge has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and the same was confirmed by her sister Amrita Arora to ETimes. In fact, Malaika also confirmed the news and told the Times of India, "Yes, I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger.” Onam 2020: Malaika Arora Shares Her Delight On Meeting Her Parents After Five Months and Enjoying a Festive Meal Together (View Pics).

A few days back, there had been reports of how Sony TV's dance reality show's choreographers and crew members had contracted COVID-19. So it is entirely possible!

Back in the month of July, the entire Bachchan household, barring Jaya Bachchan had tested positive for Coronavirus and were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Arjun too had started shooting for his cross-border love story starring Rakul Preet and John Abraham a few weeks back. We wish Malaika a speedy recovery.

