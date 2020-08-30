After coronavirus separating many of us from our families for months now, luckily the unlock phase is gradually bringing everything back to normal. Festival celebrations have certainly been very different this year given the social distancing norms and so on. Malaika Arora though finally got to have a proper family get together with her family as they recently celebrated Onam together. Meeting her parents after five months due to lockdown restrictions, Malaika was super-excited to see all the family members come together again as they gorged on some Onam delicacies. Onam 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Thiruvonam Wishes, Facebook Photos, SMS to Send on Main Day of Kerala's Harvest Festival.

Malaika shared pictures from her Onam celebrations with family which included her sister Amrita Arora and their mother Joyce Arora and also Amrita's husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids Azaan and Rayaan. Also giving us a glimpse of the gorgeous Onam special food, Malaika thanked her mother for the amazingly delicious spread. In the pictures shared by her, Malaika and Amrita were seen posing with their mother as they sat at the dining table with some perfectly traditional Onam food. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Our table is set.. and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread."Malaika Arora Shares Tips on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts.

Check Out Malaika Arora's Onam Post Here:

Check Out Amrita Arora's Post Here:

Amrita Arora too took to Instagram to share a picture with Malaika and her mom. She also lauded her mother for arranging the amazing meal. She wrote, "Happy Onam. Was indeed an amazing family day at my parents after 5 months. Mom, you have outdone yourself." Recently, the Arora sisters also caught up with their girl squad as they enjoyed an outing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.

