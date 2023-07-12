National Award winning actor and Padma Shri awardee Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh and several others, is currently in London holidaying with his family. The actor shared pictures from his vacation on Wednesday and also said that he along with his family is walking at least 10 km a day. Manoj Bajpayee Shares Worst Criticism He Got from His Wife.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo dump with his wife Shabana, his daughter Ava Nayla enjoying their trip to the European country. The actor in the caption wrote: "Seeing London through the eyes of a 12-year-old has been so much fun! I've been here many times, but this is my first time as a tourist. We're walking a minimum of 10 km every day, mapping out every nook and corner. #FamilyVacation."

Taking to the comments section, Apurva Asrani, who has edited Manoj's Satya and co-wrote 'Aligarh', wrote, "Beautiful. Kohinoor lekar aana (bring the Kohinoor back)". Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has projects like The Family Man 3 and Joram in the pipeline.

