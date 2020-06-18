‘Style’ Actor Sahil Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'I Was Victim of a Superstar’s Power Play'

Mumbai, June 18: Sahil Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with N. Chandra's 2001 release, "Style", has claimed that he fell prey to the nasty power play of a Bollywood superstar. In a cryptic post on Instagram, the actor talks of how the superstar, who "gets intimidated by talented newcomers" in the industry, got him thrown out of several projects.

Sahil Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on the cover of a popular film magazine where he features alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Sahil's explosive confession comes as he remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr North India Digvijay Singh Makes a Shocking Allegation Against Sahil Khan for Hacking the Accounts of Athletes.

Sahil Khan's Instagram Post

He wrote: "BOHUT KAM LOGON KE SAATH ZINDAGI MAIN AESA HOTA HAI KE APNI 1st FILM #STYLE KE BAD INDIA KE SABSE TOP FILM MAGAZINE KE COVER PAR, DO INDIA KE SAB SE BADE SUPER STAR KE SAATH HO.... MAGAR UNME SE EK SUPER STAR KO BOHUT BURA LAGA. JAB KE MAIN TO NAYA THA, UNKA FAN THA, KAMZOR THA. PHIR BHI WOH MUJHE KAI BAAR SIDE ROLE KE LIYE BULATE RAHE, TV SHOW KE LIYE BHI BULATE RAHE -- AUR PHIR KAI FILMS SE MUJHE NIKALWA DIYA. NAAM BADE AUR DARSHAN CHOTE. GUESS WHO ??? (Very few people get this opportunity in life that after their very first film 'Style' they get a chance to get featured on the cover of India's top film magazine that too with India's top two superstars. However, one of these superstars felt very bad about it, despite me being a newbie, despite me being his fan and despite me being weak. He kept calling me for supporting characters in his movies, in television shows and finally got me thrown out of several movies. A big name and yet such a mean thing to do. Guess who?)

He further wrote: "I DONT GIVE A F**K TODAY FOR HIM COZ @sushantsinghrajput NE UNKA SUCHHA ASLI CHEHRA DIKHA DIYA. DUNIYA KE WOH LOG NEW TALENTS SE KITNA DARTE HAI -- 20 SAAL MAIN JOHN ABRAHAM KE ILAWA KOI NAHI AYA INDUSTRY MAIN BADA STAR COZ KOI ANE HI NAHI DETA; ONLY STAR SON KO HI KAAM MILTA HAI -- THINK ABOUT IT -- RIP @sushantsinghrajput." (I don't give a f*** for him today because Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed his true colours in front of everyone. These people are actually scared of new talents. In the last 20 years no outsider apart from John Abraham has made it big in the industry because they will not give you an entry in the first place. Only sons of stars are given work over here. Think about it. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput.)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. He was 34. Sushant's death has stirred the debate over Bollywood's alleged practice of nepotism once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).