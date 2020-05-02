Milind Soman Is Trying to Be Cheerful as he Shares His Adorable Childhood Picture

Milind Soman's Childhood Pic (Photo Credits: Instagrm)

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback photograph of himself from his childhood days on Instagram. In the picture, he is seen sitting on a tree and smiling at the camera, while his father clicked. "Milind Soman sitting in a tree with shoes .. 1969.

Trying to be cheerful today, after the sad news of yesterday and this morning... #throwbackthursday pic taken by my father, Prabhakar Soman," he captioned the image. Milind's wife Ankita Konwar commented: "My cutie."

Amid lockdown, Milind recently suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.