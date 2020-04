Milind Soman’s 81-Year Old Mother Almost Beats His Wife Ankita Konwar in ‘Langadi’ Race and We Can’t Stop Praising Her Fitness Level (Watch Video)

Milind Soman’s Mother and Wife Ankita Konwar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Milind Soman's 80-year-old mother Usha Soman has raised the bar for fitness enthusiasts after a video of her working out with the supermodel-actor and sports enthusiast's wife Ankita Konwar went viral. Ankita, 28, took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself exercising with the octogenarian. In the video, Ankita can be seen doing one-legged jumps with her mother-in-law, who was working-out in a saree. Milind Soman Believes Sports Can Keep Youth Away from Getting Radicalised and He Has a Point.

Ankita captioned the video: "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more." Milind Soman Slams Media’s ‘Communal Propaganda’ Towards RSS, Says ‘I Didn’t See That There Was Much to Complain About’

Milind Soman’s Mother and Wife in a Langadi Race

Ankita and Usha's video currently have over 48.1k likes on the website.