Reminiscing the times when she was about to pop, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself. Mira took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen smiling as she embraces her baby bump. The 'Kabir Singh' actor's wife complimented the picture with a caption about her pregnancy days.

"Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what's with the nose getting huge?" she wrote in the caption.

Check Out Mira Kapoors Instagram Post Below

The picture sees Mira as radiant as ever donning a pink coloured comfy kurta.

The couple got married in a personal function in New Delhi five years ago. They are now parents to two a boy - Zain - and a girl - Meesha.