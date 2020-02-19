Mirchi Music Awards 2020: Kalank Sweeps Six Major Honours Including Song Of the Year, Kesari Bags Album Of the Year 

Mirchi Music Awards 2020 Winners List (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After the coveted honours for Hindi films, the Filmfare Awards 2020 which were held in Assam this year, another important award ceremony celebrating the best of music was held recently. The Mirchi Music Awards were held on February 19. Rewarding the best songs released in the last year, the awards were attended by the who's who of the Indian music industry. Several celebrities attended the red carpet such as Deepika Padukone, Tapsee Pannu, A R Rahman, Neha Bhasin, Shreya Ghoshal, Talat Aziz, Ila Arun, Bappi Lahiri among others. It was indeed a starry and a musical evening what with some incredible performances too. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

Neha Kakkar put on a dazzling performance the Mirchi Music Awards 2020 with her hit chartbusters. Also, the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar. The album of the year honour was bagged by Kesari whereas the Song of the Year went to Kalank title track. Also, a special award, the Make It Large Award was presented to Deepika Padukone. Check out the complete winners' list below.

Here's the complete winners list:

Song of the Year: "Kalank" (Title Track)

Album of the Year: Kesari

Indies Song of the Year: "Jaan Meri"

Male Vocalist of The Year: Arijit Singh - Kalank Title Track

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal - "Ghar More Pardesiya "(Kalank)

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam (Kalank)

Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya - Kalank (Title Track)

Listeners' Choice Song of the Year: Bekhayali- Kabir Singh

Listeners' Choice Album of the Year Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners' Choice Independent (Indies) of the year: " Vaaste"

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Abhijeet Srivastava- "Chashni" (Bharat)

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Aakanksha Sharma "Tum Chale Gaye" (Marudhar Express)

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Piyush Shankar "Naina Yeh" (Article 15)

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Sahib "Lahu Ka Rang Kara" (Laal Kaptaan)

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR - "Ghar More Pardesiya" (Kalank)

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal - "Jugraafiya" (Super 30)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Dhakde - Article 15

Recreated song of the year: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Lifetime Achievement Award: Usha Mangeshkar

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Amar Haldipur

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year (1959): Anari & Sujatha

Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Year: Dhola (Yeh Hai India)

Make It Large Award: Deepika Padukone

Mirchi’s Social Media Icon of the year: Neha Kakkar

Mirchi Trendsetters Album of the year: Gully Boy

