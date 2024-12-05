Actress Sonam Kapoor recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback picture featuring her Nani. The heartwarming post not only celebrates the bond between the actress and her grandmother but also offers fans a glimpse into her cherished family moments. Sonam shared a black-and-white snapshot on her Instagram stories, featuring herself as a toddler with her grandmother. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Miss you Nani.” Sonam Kapoor's Stunning Biker Chic Look at Dior Spring-Summer at Paris Fashion Week Was 'Styled to Perfection' by 'Genius' Sister Rhea Kapoor (Watch BTS Video).

In the picture, a young Sonam Kapoor, just a toddler, is seen sitting comfortably in her Nani’s arms. The image beautifully captures the timeless bond between the two, with Sonam's maternal grandmother holding her with an expression of pure love and pride.

Sonam Kapoor's Rare Childhood Photo with Nani

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

The Neerja star has often spoken about how her family, including her grandparents, played an instrumental role in instilling values of love, kindness, and resilience in her.

In 2017, Sunita Kapoor’s mother and Sonam’s grandmother, Duru Hingorani Bhambani, passed away at the age of 89. Sonam shared an emotional tribute following her grandmother’s passing, expressing her deep love and affection through a heartfelt message.

Sharing a picture from her childhood, Sonam wrote, “Love you Nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything… 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017. Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani—always in our hearts.” Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also posted a throwback picture from her childhood with their Nani, captioning it, “What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength, Nani. I love you forever. #Duru.” Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fashion Week 2024 Photos: Fashion Icon Turns Heads at Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2025 Womenswear Show.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the thriller Blind, where she played the role of a visually impaired police officer on a mission to track a serial killer. The actress will next appear in the upcoming film Battle for Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name.

